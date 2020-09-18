Overview

Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Phulwani works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.