Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Phulwani works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    505 Farmington Ave Fl 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 837-6700
    Farmington Office Hartford Health
    406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2240
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    11 South Rd Ste 130, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 18, 2020
    She’s awesome and very detailed. Takes her time with the patient. Compassionate and caring.
    About Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phulwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phulwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phulwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phulwani works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Phulwani’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phulwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phulwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phulwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phulwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

