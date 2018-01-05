Dr. Priya Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Womens Center3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
Womens Center of Orlando LLC1148 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 857-2502
Jeffrey H Feld, M.d. PA10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 857-2502
Womens Center of Orlando Llcthe2916 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 857-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Patel for my pregnancy and she delivered my daughter Dec 2017.. She was patient, kind, listened and I never felt rushed. She explained in detail everything I needed to know. Out of my three pregnancies and doctor's she is hands down the best. It was a privilege to be her patient.
About Dr. Priya Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1477813830
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- University Of Valencia / Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
