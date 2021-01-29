Dr. Priya Nayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Nayyar, MD
Dr. Priya Nayyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dermaclinique3085 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 888-0900
Bracciano Dermatology Plc.8430 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 102, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 360-2255
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
The entire team/staff at Dermaclinique are wonderful - from the front office staff to the assistants, as well as Dr. Nayyar. She is an absolute professional - who explains everything well, does great work, and truly cares about the patient. So far I have been very happy about the results and I am so glad that a friend referred me to this clinic.
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1649407719
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Nayyar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayyar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayyar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayyar.
