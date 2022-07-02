Overview

Dr. Priya Nair, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Nair works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.