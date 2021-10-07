Overview

Dr. Priya Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Menon works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

