Dr. Priya Menon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Priya Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Menon works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 205, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 07, 2021
Office staff efficient and friendly. Waited maybe two minutes in the waiting room before being seen. Dr. Menon is very friendly, knowledgeable, takes her time to explain everything clearly, doesn't rush through the appointment, has a good sense of humor and seems to care.
KIMBERLY R HEALY — Oct 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Priya Menon, MD
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1255424594
  • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
  • Hendricks Regional Health

Dr. Priya Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Menon works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Menon’s profile.

Dr. Menon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

