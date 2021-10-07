Dr. Priya Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Menon works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists100 Hospital Ln Ste 205, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menon?
Office staff efficient and friendly. Waited maybe two minutes in the waiting room before being seen. Dr. Menon is very friendly, knowledgeable, takes her time to explain everything clearly, doesn't rush through the appointment, has a good sense of humor and seems to care.
About Dr. Priya Menon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1255424594
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Menon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.