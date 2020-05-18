See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Maseelall works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Western Reserve Hospital
    1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 971-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 18, 2020
    Infertility often makes you feel out of control. Its a scary time where everything feels very uncertain. The only thing you seem to have control over is who you go through it with. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr. Maseelall. I consider it a blessing that I got to be a patient of hers. She is a wonderful doctor and an equally wonderful person. She is kind and compassionate but also immensely knowledgeable at what she does. How can you thank someone who gave you the greatest gift of all-a family. I would recommend her to any and everyone!
    Tori — May 18, 2020
    About Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699945790
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maseelall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maseelall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maseelall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maseelall works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. View the full address on Dr. Maseelall’s profile.

    Dr. Maseelall has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maseelall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Maseelall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maseelall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maseelall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maseelall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

