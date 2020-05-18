Overview

Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Maseelall works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.