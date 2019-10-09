Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumthekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- IL
- Warrenville
- Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD
Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kumthekar works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Tumor
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumthekar?
Encyclopedically knowledgable and humanly warm.
About Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1649410036
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northeastern Ohio Medical University
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumthekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumthekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumthekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumthekar works at
Dr. Kumthekar has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumthekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumthekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumthekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumthekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumthekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.