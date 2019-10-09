Overview

Dr. Priya Kumthekar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kumthekar works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.