See All Oncologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kumaravelu works at Bridge Medical Neurology Consultants in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer and Blood Care of San Jose Inc.
    175 N Jackson Ave Ste 209, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 898-8226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumaravelu?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Kumaravelu is an excellent doctor. She discovered a rare blood disorder in my dad which actually gave him an additional 15-18 months of life. If she wouldn't have spent the time to figure out what was wrong with my Dad in 2020 in the hospital, he would have likely passed in August of 2020. Instead he made it with a good quality of life till November 2021. We are so thankful for Dr. Kumaravelu's care for her patients. She takes the time to explain things very clearly and answers all your questions. You can not to wrong with the expertise that Dr. Kumarevelu brings to the medical field. I fully recommend Dr. Kumaravelu.
    Matt Sedlacek — Nov 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kumaravelu to family and friends

    Dr. Kumaravelu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kumaravelu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD.

    About Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154514677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • none
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaravelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumaravelu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumaravelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumaravelu works at Bridge Medical Neurology Consultants in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kumaravelu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaravelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaravelu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaravelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaravelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.