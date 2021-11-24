Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaravelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kumaravelu works at
Locations
Cancer and Blood Care of San Jose Inc.175 N Jackson Ave Ste 209, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 898-8226
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumaravelu is an excellent doctor. She discovered a rare blood disorder in my dad which actually gave him an additional 15-18 months of life. If she wouldn't have spent the time to figure out what was wrong with my Dad in 2020 in the hospital, he would have likely passed in August of 2020. Instead he made it with a good quality of life till November 2021. We are so thankful for Dr. Kumaravelu's care for her patients. She takes the time to explain things very clearly and answers all your questions. You can not to wrong with the expertise that Dr. Kumarevelu brings to the medical field. I fully recommend Dr. Kumaravelu.
About Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1154514677
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumaravelu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumaravelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumaravelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumaravelu speaks Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaravelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaravelu.
