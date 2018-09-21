Overview

Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Zion Pain Management Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.