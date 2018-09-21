Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Dale G Stott MD PC301 N 200 E Ste 2A, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 619-8632
Oregon Health Endocrinology6475 SW Borland Rd Ste L, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 967-4240Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Vista Sports Spine and Injury Center2891 E Mall Dr Ste 101, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 215-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Krishnamurthy, she is an excellent physician. She has given me new faith in the medical world becasue she is great at what she does and truly cares. The office has evolved over time and is becoming more professional. Dr. K takes time to understand her patients needs and sometimes runs over on her schedule, but shares this quality with all her patients.
About Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821283631
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnamurthy speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.