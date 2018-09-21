See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint George, UT
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Zion Pain Management Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dale G Stott MD PC
    301 N 200 E Ste 2A, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 619-8632
  2. 2
    Oregon Health Endocrinology
    6475 SW Borland Rd Ste L, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 967-4240
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Vista Sports Spine and Injury Center
    2891 E Mall Dr Ste 101, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 215-0240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Insipidus
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 21, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Krishnamurthy, she is an excellent physician. She has given me new faith in the medical world becasue she is great at what she does and truly cares. The office has evolved over time and is becoming more professional. Dr. K takes time to understand her patients needs and sometimes runs over on her schedule, but shares this quality with all her patients.
    Newberg, OR — Sep 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1821283631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

