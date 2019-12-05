Overview

Dr. Priya Kakkar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kakkar works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Valley Stream in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.