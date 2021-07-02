Overview

Dr. Priya Grewal, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Grewal works at RMTI Liver Transplantation in New York, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY and Greenlawn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.