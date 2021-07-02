Dr. Priya Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Grewal, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Grewal works at
Locations
-
1
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8035
-
2
Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai Dba1436 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (212) 241-0034Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (212) 241-0034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
Visit(s)... I, as a self-proclaimed white coat syndrome patient, note that Dr. Grewal has a calming disposition, which goes a long way in my opinion. Pointed attention to the issue(s) at hand are addressed, questioned with answer(s) listened to and action(s) taken accordingly. Professional from the start and throughout.
About Dr. Priya Grewal, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366460198
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.