Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priya Gor, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Gor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Gor works at
Locations
Penn Hematology/Oncology200 Bowman Dr Ste E125, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and very knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Priya Gor, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1710915269
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gor has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gor speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.
