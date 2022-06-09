Dr. Priya Carden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Carden, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Carden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Carden works at
Locations
Dr. Priya Carden1161 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 313-6530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It is wonderful to be with a direct primary care provider like Dr. Carden. Not only are phone calls/emails returned promptly, but there is no waiting for an appointment that takes as long as it takes--NOT the insurance-mandated 15 minutes. I mean it when I say that Dr. Carden is the ONLY doctor who has actually helped me in years. She is smart, persistent, & cares as much about quality-of-life issues as about life-threatening situations.
About Dr. Priya Carden, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1043278468
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carden accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carden speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.