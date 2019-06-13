Dr. Prityi Rani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prityi Rani, MD
Dr. Prityi Rani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
SSM Health300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rani is competent AND nice. If I had to receive such a horrific diagnosis better to be receiving it from such a sweet face.
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Rani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rani has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rani.
