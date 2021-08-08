Overview

Dr. Pritpal Sandhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at PREET SANDHU M.D., P.C. in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.