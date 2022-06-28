Overview

Dr. Pritpal Sandhu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central America Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sandhu works at Grand Medical Associates in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.