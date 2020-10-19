Overview

Dr. Priti Sahgal, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Sahgal works at Corman Sahgal & Litzinger Mds in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.