Dr. Priti Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Priti Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Robert W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Priti P Patel MD2345 Lamington Rd Ste 108, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (858) 321-2549
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is through and very skilled
About Dr. Priti Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1760629273
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- (Surg) UMDNJ - Newark, NJ
- (Surg) UMDNJ - Newark, NJ
- Robert W. Johnson Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
