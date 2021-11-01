Dr. Palvadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Palvadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Neurological Institute4141 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 947-3100
-
2
Houston Neurological Institute10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 115, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 922-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palvadi?
Excelente doctor. She listens carefully to my needs.
About Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1700992641
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palvadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palvadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palvadi works at
Dr. Palvadi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palvadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Palvadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palvadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palvadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palvadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.