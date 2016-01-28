Dr. Priti Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priti Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Locations
Priti Desai, MD315 N 3rd Ave, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 332-4543
Chino Hills15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 606-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind and attentive to her clients. She listens and is very understanding.
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
