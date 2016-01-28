Overview

Dr. Priti Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Priti Desai, MD in Covina, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.