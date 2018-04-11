Overview

Dr. Priti Bhardwaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln Park, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at Priti Bhardwaj, M.D., P.C. in Lincoln Park, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI and Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.