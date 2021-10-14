Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharmaraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Gastro Care Institute1331 W Avenue J Ste 202, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 529-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seen and followed by "Dr. D" for many years. In this time I have come to know him as a compassionate caretaker and thorough practitioner. His manner is always relaxed and easy to understand because he takes time to explain what the processes or other matters of the gut are a part of what your current issue is. He is a "big picture" doctor with a very detailed way of approaching the vast array of Gastro issues and maladies he works with and helps put one on the road to cure from. Most recently I had been in my local Emergency Room after not having a BM for a horrifying TEN DAYS! The ER doc had no idea and basically handed me some pain meds (which actually exacerbate conditions line mine!!!) and discharged me. After hearing about this episode, asking probing questions about my other medical issues, and reviewing my history, Dr. D looked up and indicated that I may be suffering from Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction (CIP), which is a rare, potentially disabling gastroi
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932111424
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Our Lady Mercy Med Ctr
- Genl Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dharmaraja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharmaraja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharmaraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharmaraja has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharmaraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharmaraja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharmaraja.
