Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD
Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD
Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bose is the head oncologist on my team at MD Anderson. He monitors my CLL and blood counts. I always feel very at ease with him. He is so kind & knowledgeable. On my second appointment, he read through a test result from another doctor & immediately ordered additional testing because he strongly suspected thyroid cancer. The other doctor had been monitoring thyroid nodules for 3 years and assured me the nodules were nothing to be concerned about. These masses had aggressively spread into my trachea. Dr. Bose immediately ordered scans that confirmed his suspicions that it was thyroid cancer. His knowledge & concern saved my life. I live 3 hours away from the hospital & communicate with him frequently through My Chart. I always receive a response back by that afternoon. I appreciate that he takes the time to message or to call me himself instead of his fellows, physician's assistants or nurses. I highly recommend Dr. Bose in the fight against Leukemia & Lymphoma.
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154449114
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.