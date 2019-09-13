Overview

Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Bose works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.