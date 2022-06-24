Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Narayan works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Neurology Associates1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayan?
He is the best this world has ever seen as far as we are concerned! He treats people like they are human not just a patient or a number of statistics like alot of these doctors and hospitals do. Thank Dr Prithvi Narayan for performing our destiny’s brain surgery. You will always be in our hearts forever no matter where we are. He always discussed everything in detail with you so you could understand what was going on or what was going to be done with you. We trust him with our own life as well as our child’s. Any child would be real lucky to have him . He never rushes you out of his office and makes you feel welcome! If we could give him 100 gold stars for excellents we would.
About Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982699823
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan works at
Dr. Narayan speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.