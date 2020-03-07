Overview

Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Sethi works at Pacific Kidney & Hypertension in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.