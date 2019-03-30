Overview

Dr. Pritesh Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Holy Name Medical Center in Westwood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.