Overview

Dr. Pritesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Ross University Dominica and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at SunMed Primary Care in Trinity, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.