Dr. Prisiliano Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prisiliano Salas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prisiliano Salas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Salas works at
Salveo Direct Care11503 NW Military Hwy Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 571-7173
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a great physician. I only wish he were still at Alon.
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508159971
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Family Practice
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas works at
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.