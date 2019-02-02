Overview

Dr. Prisiliano Salas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Salas works at Salveo Direct Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.