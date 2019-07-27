Overview

Dr. Priscilla Snodgrass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Snodgrass works at Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.