Dr. Borrego accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priscilla Borrego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priscilla Borrego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Borrego works at
Locations
1
Banyan Community Health Center Inc6100 Blue Lagoon Dr Ste 400, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 774-3300
2
Miami Behavioral Health Center3850 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 774-3300
3
Banyan Health Systems Inc.3800 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 774-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Priscilla Borrego, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1346231768
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borrego works at
Dr. Borrego has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borrego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borrego speaks Spanish.
Dr. Borrego has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borrego.
