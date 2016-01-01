Dr. Priscila Denny, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscila Denny, DMD
Dr. Priscila Denny, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Birmingham Orthodontic Office2029 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35244 Directions (205) 272-5142
Helena Orthodontic Office4730 Highway 17, Helena, AL 35080 Directions (205) 451-1866
About Dr. Priscila Denny, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316032329
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Denny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denny.
