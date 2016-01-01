Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from GUANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Alonso works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1693
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962764860
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
