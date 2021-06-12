See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Prisca Diala, MD

Optometry
4.5 (1461)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prisca Diala, MD is an Optometrist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Diala works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center PC
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 535-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergy Drops
Alternating Hyperphoria
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergy Drops
Alternating Hyperphoria

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1461 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1461)
    5 Star
    (1168)
    4 Star
    (181)
    3 Star
    (70)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jun 12, 2021
    Dr. Dialia is a keeper. She's personable, knowledgeable, caring and polite. You can't ask for a better ophthalmologist. Today I had a long wait to see her but she apologized and explained that she'd had a terrible day. How many docs are that open and polite to their patients? Very few in my experience. Dr. Diala gets 5 stars.
    Carolyn Kilborn — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Prisca Diala, MD

    • Optometry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154516714
    Education & Certifications

    • Beetham Eye Institute, Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School
    • howard university hospital
    • Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prisca Diala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diala works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Diala’s profile.

    1461 patients have reviewed Dr. Diala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

