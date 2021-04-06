Dr. Prior Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prior Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Prior Parker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Thames Eye Group PC200 Sandy Hollow Rd Ste 2, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 245-1028
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Clear explanations. Gives thorough answers to questions.
About Dr. Prior Parker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326076795
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Lazy Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.