Dr. Prinn Stang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prinn Stang, MD
Overview
Dr. Prinn Stang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Stang works at
Locations
-
1
Prinn K Stang MD99 E 86th Ave Ste B, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stang?
I have been a patient of Dr. Stang's since 1981. He truly is a brilliant doctor, and I think he's the best in his field. He's very caring, extremely competent, and hard-working. Dr. Stang delivered both of my sons, and he has helped me tremendously over the years, even when my family doctor and a specialist could not determine my source of pain in my abdomen. I, too, selfishly hope Dr. Stang never retires.
About Dr. Prinn Stang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1669541686
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stang works at
Dr. Stang has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stang speaks Chinese and Minnan.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.