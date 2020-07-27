Overview

Dr. Prinn Stang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Stang works at Prinn K Stang MD in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.