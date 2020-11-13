Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehirim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD
Overview
Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Ehirim works at
Locations
Richard Chernecky MD601A Professional Dr Ste 210, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 916-7053
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ehirim has operated on me and my wife. Last year he removed a tumor from my wife's spinal cord near her neck. This is something most Drs have no experience with. He has done it multiple time. He removed the tumor in about 5 hours. My wife can now walk properly and can feel her hands and legs again. He also did emergency disk fusion on me at C5-6-7 about 15 years ago. I would have lost the use of my right arm if it wasn't for him. He is now looking at my lower spine due to loss of feeling in my left leg and hip and tripping.
About Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902802515
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
