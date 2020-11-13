See All Neurosurgeons in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Ehirim works at Center For Advanced Nrlgcl Sgy in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Chernecky MD
    601A Professional Dr Ste 210, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 916-7053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr Ehirim has operated on me and my wife. Last year he removed a tumor from my wife's spinal cord near her neck. This is something most Drs have no experience with. He has done it multiple time. He removed the tumor in about 5 hours. My wife can now walk properly and can feel her hands and legs again. He also did emergency disk fusion on me at C5-6-7 about 15 years ago. I would have lost the use of my right arm if it wasn't for him. He is now looking at my lower spine due to loss of feeling in my left leg and hip and tripping.
    Don Browney — Nov 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD
    About Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902802515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Princewill Ehirim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehirim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehirim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehirim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehirim works at Center For Advanced Nrlgcl Sgy in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ehirim’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehirim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehirim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehirim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehirim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

