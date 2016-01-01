See All Pediatricians in Santa Monica, CA
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Princeton Ly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Ly works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics
    2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Asthma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Princeton Ly, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497118129
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Princeton Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ly works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ly’s profile.

Dr. Ly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

