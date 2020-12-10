Dr. Princessa Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Princessa Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Princessa Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Academy of Women's Health2803 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 24, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 916-2478
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Johnson has delivered 3 out of 4 of my kids. she is very caring and gentle person.. she is always their for you. my son ended up with a horse show kidney and she referred me to a wonderful doctor Ware. im in aww with everything she has done. Thank you
About Dr. Princessa Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
