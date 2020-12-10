Overview

Dr. Princessa Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Johnson works at Academy of Women's Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.