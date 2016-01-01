See All Child Abuse Pediatrics Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Prina Amin, MD

Child Abuse Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Prina Amin, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Amin works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Weill Cornell Medicine
    215 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 (718) 482-7772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prina Amin, MD

    Child Abuse Pediatrics
    1174781009
    Education & Certifications

    Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prina Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Amin's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

