Dr. Primo Andres Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Primo Andres Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Putnam County Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.
Locations
Terre Haute Heart Center Inc455 E Hospital Ln, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 238-1521
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-0021
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Greene County General Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Have been seeing 18 years. He takes the time to explain what's going on with your heart gives explation why need surgery if needed. Cares about his patients. Wouldn't consider seeing anyone.
About Dr. Primo Andres Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
