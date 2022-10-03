Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha medical college and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
1
University of Alabama At Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-8256
2
Arizona Heart Doctor116 N Lindsay Rd Ste 7, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 786-9685
3
Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC2045 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 300-4646
4
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 889-1573
5
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 889-1573
6
Charles R. Breed MD PC2055 E Southern Ave Ste F, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 300-4646
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Zurich
I’ve had experience with many cardiovascular doctors including the Mayo Clinic’s and I would say this doctor is Excellent and found him to be be. Very caring and kind and very concerned about the patients I’ve taken to see him. I would recommend 100%.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1790730604
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Mercy Cath Med Ctr/Drexel U
- Siddhartha medical college
- Interventional Cardiology
