Overview

Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha medical college and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Yelamanchili works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.