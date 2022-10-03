See All Interventional Cardiologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha medical college and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Yelamanchili works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama At Birmingham
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-8256
  2. 2
    Arizona Heart Doctor
    116 N Lindsay Rd Ste 7, Mesa, AZ 85213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 786-9685
  3. 3
    Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 300-4646
  4. 4
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  5. 5
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  6. 6
    Charles R. Breed MD PC
    2055 E Southern Ave Ste F, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 300-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I’ve had experience with many cardiovascular doctors including the Mayo Clinic’s and I would say this doctor is Excellent and found him to be be. Very caring and kind and very concerned about the patients I’ve taken to see him. I would recommend 100%.
    Kay — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790730604
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mercy Cath Med Ctr/Drexel U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Siddhartha medical college
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yelamanchili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yelamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelamanchili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

