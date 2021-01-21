Dr. Kloess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price Kloess, MD
Dr. Price Kloess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Alabama Vision Center, LLC3928 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-3911
Alabama Vision Center, LLC7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 203, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 221-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Just had LASIK with Dr. Kloess. ALL of my friends recommended him and they were right. I found out later that he had done cataract surgery on my parents and they were thrilled. My vision is amazing and he really is the best eye surgeon in Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427022789
- Emory University School Of Med
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Ophthalmology
