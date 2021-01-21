See All Ophthalmologists in Mountain Brk, AL
Dr. Price Kloess, MD

Ophthalmology
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Price Kloess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Kloess works at Alabama Vision & Hearing Center in Mountain Brk, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Alabama Vision Center, LLC
    3928 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-3911
    Alabama Vision Center, LLC
    7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 203, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 221-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract, Juvenile, With Microcornea and Glucosuria Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Just had LASIK with Dr. Kloess. ALL of my friends recommended him and they were right. I found out later that he had done cataract surgery on my parents and they were thrilled. My vision is amazing and he really is the best eye surgeon in Birmingham
    Tami — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Price Kloess, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1427022789
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of Alabama
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kloess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kloess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kloess has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kloess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kloess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kloess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

