Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Sugar Land Surgery Center Ltd Dba Sugar Land15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants12141 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singapura was wonderful during my procedure. As a first time for everything type patient, she and all of the staff at Sugar Land Surgery walked me through everything affecting my procedure and made me feel reassured with the results. Much better outcome than the first GI doctor I visited back in May. I would recommend her completely.
About Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275943391
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
