Dr. Prianka Sharma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA.
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Podiatry352 Commercial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-3668
- Candler Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Sharma did a great job explaining what she was doing and what to expect. She was very courteous while working on my feet.
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.