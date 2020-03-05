See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Columbia University Medical Center Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9676
  2. 2
    White Plains Hospital Physicians Associates
    2 Longview Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 849-7580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lift Surgery
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lift Surgery
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2020
    Dr Ananthakrishnan is a exceptional Dr she cares about you and also take her time to explain everything God bless her always. I feel she is the best
    Aida — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104030535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Canc Inst
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananthakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ananthakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ananthakrishnan has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananthakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananthakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananthakrishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananthakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananthakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

