Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Rustagi works at Fort Wayne Psychiatry PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ft. Wayne Psychiatry P. C.
    3400 E Coliseum Blvd Ste 340, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-1312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Dr. Rustagi has been treating myself and 2 other family members for about 6 years. He is knowledgeable and compassionate. He is also very direct, which some people don't take well. His staff is kind, courteous and efficient. In all these years there have been very few issues with scheduling or billing. I really appreciate all of them.
    TMJ — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245237411
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rustagi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rustagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rustagi works at Fort Wayne Psychiatry PC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rustagi’s profile.

    Dr. Rustagi has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustagi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

