Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 979-9790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 10, 2022
    My husband and I have had excellent experiences in office visits and for procedures with Dr. Rampersaud. He is friendly, calming, and explains everything to you in an understandable manner. He also sends home a complete report after procedures. His staff is also friendly.
    Joyce — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104816685
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampersaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rampersaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rampersaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rampersaud has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampersaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampersaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampersaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampersaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampersaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

