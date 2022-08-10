Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampersaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 979-9790
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rampersaud?
My husband and I have had excellent experiences in office visits and for procedures with Dr. Rampersaud. He is friendly, calming, and explains everything to you in an understandable manner. He also sends home a complete report after procedures. His staff is also friendly.
About Dr. Pretam Rampersaud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104816685
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rampersaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rampersaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampersaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rampersaud has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampersaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampersaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampersaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampersaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampersaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.