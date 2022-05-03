Overview

Dr. Preston McDonnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hazlehurst, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Copiah County Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McDonnell works at Copiah Medical Assocs Hzlhurst in Hazlehurst, MS with other offices in Crystal Springs, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.