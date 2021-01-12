Overview

Dr. Preston Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Gastro Health in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Lactose Intolerance and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.