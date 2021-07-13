Overview

Dr. Preston Imhof, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Imhof works at Emory at Decatur ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.